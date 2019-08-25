Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Position in Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Lowered by $345,300; Mid (MAA) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lowered Position by $43.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 1,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 9,958 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 11,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.39 million shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 15/03/2018 – LMT: A US military HH-60 helicopter has “gone down” in western Iraq near the border with Syria, according two US defense officials; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 395,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 276,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.25M, down from 672,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.82. About 496,925 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Net $49M; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 5,643 shares to 21,257 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp Com New (NYSE:VC) by 5,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,700 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.92 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

