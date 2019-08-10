Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Position in Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Has Decreased by $349,000; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Cut Stake

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 31,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.71 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 20,539 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 27,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 3.43M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancshares stated it has 32,742 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 3,734 shares stake. Fulton National Bank Na has 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 10,761 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Chemung Canal Trust stated it has 38,971 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 11 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.62% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 37,217 shares. Renaissance Llc has 194,763 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 10,228 shares. Barnett And, Tennessee-based fund reported 24,917 shares. Sabal Trust owns 111,342 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Marietta Investment Prtn Lc reported 18,960 shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Adv reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marvin Palmer Associate accumulated 30,906 shares. 7,982 are owned by Manchester Lc.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15,472 shares to 650,562 shares, valued at $33.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 39,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New Com by 4,669 shares to 8,424 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 25,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.55 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 were accumulated by Architects. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 11,665 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 506,746 shares. Destination Wealth has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dumont Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Valley Advisers reported 25,831 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,376 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Comm invested in 16,046 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 24,765 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 8,564 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated accumulated 1.76 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bangor Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 5,057 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.13% or 180,249 shares. South Dakota Council owns 42,000 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 298 shares.

