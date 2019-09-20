Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Position in Bank Amer Com (BAC) Has Upped by $593,485 as Market Value Rose; As Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Share Price Declined, Winslow Asset Management Upped Stake by $782,370

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 20,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 352,471 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22 million, up from 332,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 42.12M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 405,149 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,897 shares to 46,926 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,924 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp Com (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Springowl Ltd Liability Corp holds 49,000 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 107,413 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 22.58 million shares. Westend Advisors Ltd Liability reported 183 shares stake. Swedbank holds 0.68% or 5.15 million shares. Aviva Public reported 5.31M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Ci Invs accumulated 0.77% or 4.79 million shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 2.04 million shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Hm Payson & Co invested in 1.03% or 988,458 shares. Washington Tru Co holds 1.10M shares. Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 12.92% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc holds 0.24% or 21,366 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.18% or 9,183 shares in its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability reported 348,983 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. L And S Advsr has 39,303 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Beazer Homes prices offering of $350M of senior unsecured notes due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. mortgage rates extend decline; homebuilders rise – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Beazer Homes Announces Preliminary Operating Results – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Beazer Homes USA Stock Just Popped 33% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2,002 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company holds 109,751 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Towle And Co holds 2.44 million shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.03% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) or 1.64M shares. Hsbc Public Lc holds 0% or 13,721 shares in its portfolio. Ww Invsts reported 1.66M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 537,052 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Victory Cap Management Inc accumulated 5,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp invested in 67,921 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.03% or 205,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com, New York-based fund reported 28,777 shares.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 20,447 shares to 297,963 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Grp Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,735 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (NYSE:JWN).