Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lifted Visteon Com New (VC) Position By $390,007; 2 Analysts Bullish Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased Visteon Corp Com New (VC) stake by 65.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company acquired 5,821 shares as Visteon Corp Com New (VC)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 14,700 shares with $990,000 value, up from 8,879 last quarter. Visteon Corp Com New now has $1.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 497,952 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cincinnati Bell has $12 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.67’s average target is 126.46% above currents $4.27 stock price. Cincinnati Bell had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, August 9. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of CBB in report on Friday, February 15 to “Equal-Weight” rating. See Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $12

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $14 New Target: $10 Upgrade

More notable recent Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cincinnati Bell’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cincinnati Bell EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c, Revenues Beat; Offer FY19 Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 6.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 925,803 shares traded or 91.41% up from the average. Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has declined 71.28% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CBB News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Telecommunications Cuts Cincinnati Bell; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 24/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bell Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 14 Days; 09/05/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL 1Q REV. $295.7M, EST. $299.5M (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL: IIS, GLASS LEWIS SAY TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 09/05/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C; 04/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell-Hawaiian Telcom Merger Receives Hawai‘i PUC Approval; 09/05/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING MERGER WITH HAWAIIAN TELCOM; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell 1Q EBITDA $79M; 11/05/2018 – Convergys Bidders Include Industry Rivals, Private-Equity Firms

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $215.07 million. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming, high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “VC-backed Phreesia starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: SoftBank Backs Fintech, Endpoint Protection – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Biostar Capital expands VC fund to $91 million – Crain’s Detroit Business” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Wish Pushes To $11.2B Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: IAC Taking $250M Car-Share Stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) stake by 3,184 shares to 27,499 valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 16,427 shares and now owns 149,477 shares. 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Visteon Corp has $110 highest and $6200 lowest target. $79.70’s average target is 29.17% above currents $61.7 stock price. Visteon Corp had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Longbow maintained Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Longbow. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 29. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. BMO Capital Markets maintained Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) rating on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $103 target. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $75 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Springowl Associate Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 13,071 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.03% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Numerixs Invest invested in 8,418 shares. 141 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsr. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 49,150 shares. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtn Partnership has invested 0.09% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Iridian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Ct holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 2.07M shares. 12,233 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Amalgamated Bank stated it has 6,586 shares. Wellington Group Llp holds 0.01% or 332,607 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 19,177 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840 on Friday, June 21. $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) was bought by MANZO ROBERT.