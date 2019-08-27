Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lifted Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Stake; MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES (MDCL) Sellers Increased By 7.42% Their Shorts

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) stake by 147.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company acquired 25,287 shares as Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 42,405 shares with $818,000 value, up from 17,118 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc Cl A now has $5.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 2.90 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:MDCL) had an increase of 7.42% in short interest. MDCL’s SI was 386,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.42% from 359,900 shares previously. With 258,500 avg volume, 2 days are for MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:MDCL)’s short sellers to cover MDCL’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 87,652 shares traded. Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. provides cultivation consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies. The company has market cap of $103.11 million. The firm also provides licensing and seminar services. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it engages in retail activities of cannabis products.

More notable recent Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medicine Man Technologies: Positioned For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Marijuana Stock Could Make a Dramatic Move – Investorplace.com” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.’s Growth Trajectory Will Soar Over Next 2 Years – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medicine Man Technologies to acquire Green Equity S.A.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Co-founder takes interim role leading Medicine Man after CEO’s death – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 7,066 shares to 66,330 valued at $10.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc Com stake by 5,222 shares and now owns 46,168 shares. Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Toronto Dominion National Bank invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 49,100 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has invested 0.27% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jp Marvel Advsrs Llc invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 125,018 are held by Paloma Prns Mngmt. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Etrade Capital Ltd Com reported 26,113 shares. Mitchell Group owns 180,620 shares or 3.71% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 160,047 shares. Oslo Asset As accumulated 1.66 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2.75 million shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% or 543,950 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 0.06% or 16,323 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Parsley Energy has $34 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.43’s average target is 67.26% above currents $16.4 stock price. Parsley Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares were bought by Windlinger Jerry.