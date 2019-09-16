Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lifted Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $1.21 Million as Stock Value Rose; Brigade Capital Management LP Lowered Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding by $1.69 Million; Share Price Rose

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 9,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 227,207 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.44M, up from 218,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 8.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 168,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 728,355 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.66M for 12.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 887,897 shares to 951,397 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM) by 480,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) by 9,797 shares to 9,196 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 1,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,965 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VMW).

