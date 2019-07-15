Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lifted By $480,453 Its Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Holding; Diana Shipping (DSX) Shorts Up By 15.2%

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) stake by 147.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company acquired 25,287 shares as Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 42,405 shares with $818,000 value, up from 17,118 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc Cl A now has $5.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 2.87M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) had an increase of 15.2% in short interest. DSX’s SI was 1.60 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.2% from 1.39M shares previously. With 258,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)’s short sellers to cover DSX’s short positions. The SI to Diana Shipping Inc’s float is 1.91%. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 284,527 shares traded or 59.83% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – AGREED TO EXTEND PRESENT TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH CARGILL INTERNATIONAL S.A., GENEVA, FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 91,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 399,290 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest Corporation reported 224,900 shares. World Investors invested in 0.02% or 4.66M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 963,770 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 418,398 shares. 2.81 million were reported by Schroder Investment Mngmt. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 1.17M shares. Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.51% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 50,505 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.29% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 84,017 shares. 246 were reported by Shine Inv Advisory Service Incorporated. Art Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 11,016 shares to 24,560 valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) stake by 5,361 shares and now owns 47,393 shares. Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry bought 1,985 shares worth $34,738.

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Parsley Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. Barclays Capital maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company has market cap of $370.35 million. The firm transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It has a 23 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.