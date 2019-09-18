Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE); Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Maintained by Wedgewood Partners Inc

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 776,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 7,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 190,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27 million, up from 183,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 20.71 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated owns 3.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.09 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 78,965 shares. Savant Ltd Llc holds 58,350 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Co accumulated 516,142 shares. 300,498 were accumulated by Wade G W And. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Company invested in 96,628 shares. 6,881 were reported by Hendershot Invs. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 113,266 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma invested 0.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability reported 492,673 shares stake. Korea Invest has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 1.02M shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,662 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 114,676 shares. Mount Vernon Md owns 59,885 shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VMW) by 2,078 shares to 12,513 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 1,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,965 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 107,999 shares to 537,700 shares, valued at $106.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 810,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 7,903 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Grand Jean Mngmt stated it has 8,808 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.46% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). King Luther Mgmt has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9,000 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Wendell David Associate has 0.25% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 51,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 162,939 shares stake. Hartford Investment holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 64,317 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 87,198 are held by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Highlander Cap Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 2.72M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2.23M shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% or 74,762 shares in its portfolio. 332 were accumulated by Central Commercial Bank Tru.