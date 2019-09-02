Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Increased Texas Roadhouse Cl A (TXRH) Stake; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (TXRH) by 53.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 9,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 18,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.46. About 552,485 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 22,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 176,365 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44M, up from 154,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 3.88M shares traded or 45.18% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 15,869 shares to 149,851 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc Com (NASDAQ:EA) by 10,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,165 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 2,359 shares to 98,307 shares, valued at $15.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,726 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

