Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Increased Texas Roadhouse Cl A (TXRH) Position By $616,652; Terex (TEX)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Terex Corp (TEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 109 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 102 sold and reduced their positions in Terex Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 63.24 million shares, down from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Terex Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 81 Increased: 57 New Position: 52.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (TXRH) stake by 53.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company acquired 9,946 shares as Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (TXRH)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 28,685 shares with $1.78M value, up from 18,739 last quarter. Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A now has $4.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 1.84 million shares traded or 71.58% up from the average. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity. ZARLEY JAMES R also bought $992,439 worth of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased Citigroup Inc Com (NYSE:C) stake by 8,346 shares to 73,785 valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) stake by 21,440 shares and now owns 189,564 shares. Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Roadhouse has $70 highest and $6100 lowest target. $65.29’s average target is 15.31% above currents $56.62 stock price. Texas Roadhouse had 19 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TXRH in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of TXRH in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Maxim Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 17,068 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Mngmt accumulated 96,981 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 6,423 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 14,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,961 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moreover, Sei Invs Com has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Btim holds 0.36% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 419,669 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 27,404 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Qs Investors Lc invested in 1,804 shares or 0% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 48,140 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.06% or 290,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 5,485 shares in its portfolio.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It currently has negative earnings. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 1.08 million shares traded. Terex Corporation (TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex

Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 14.45% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation for 2.90 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 418,974 shares or 4.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has 3.03% invested in the company for 679,558 shares. The Texas-based Stanley Capital Management Llc has invested 2.43% in the stock. Delphi Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,939 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.30 million activity.