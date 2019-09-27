Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Increased Its Digital Rlty Tr Com (DLR) Holding; Western Union Co/The (WU) Holder Kempner Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 68,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 68,465 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 136,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 8.47 million shares traded or 59.67% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (DLR) by 55.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 4,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 13,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, up from 8,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 1.36 million shares traded or 19.49% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.24 million for 12.26 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 1.94M shares. Boyar Asset Management accumulated 0.65% or 44,219 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset has 36,187 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors, Tennessee-based fund reported 583 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 19,638 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 30,277 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 1.26 million were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 553,583 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.37% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Chevy Chase Trust Holding has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Srb Corporation reported 24,619 shares stake. 19,825 are owned by Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co Com (NYSE:VMC) by 4,811 shares to 3,928 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 9,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,163 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).