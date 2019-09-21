Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Holds Position in United Technologies Com (UTX); Tegean Capital Management Has Increased Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 518,937 shares traded. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 4,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,235 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 29,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 110,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN).

More notable recent ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 33% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 14% – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 92% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 19,923 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 2.49M shares stake. Millennium Llc accumulated 0.03% or 3.47 million shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 47 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Corporation invested 4.68% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Weiss Multi reported 200,000 shares. 12,185 are owned by Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 345,833 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank invested in 0% or 1,445 shares. James Inv Rech owns 8,811 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 74,983 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank holds 192,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 14,165 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 87,925 shares. Schneider Mgmt Corp has 457,343 shares for 4.57% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Tech’s Carrier unit names finance vet McLevish as new CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvw Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 2,383 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 617,097 shares. Capital City Communications Fl owns 1.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 21,565 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,310 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 15,176 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.34% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bb&T Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 452,048 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 1.25M shares or 2.99% of the stock. Advisor Ptnrs Lc holds 0.34% or 21,125 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Co invested in 13,819 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Richard C Young Communication holds 34,582 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,800 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Lp invested in 82,454 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation stated it has 710,310 shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,827 shares to 30,313 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,699 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).