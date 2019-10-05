Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Upped Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding by $348,462; Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose While Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered Its Stake

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 6,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 159,968 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, up from 153,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 34,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 135,413 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 170,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 5.89M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) by 9,797 shares to 9,196 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp Com (NYSE:BLL) by 18,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,039 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valicenti Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 0.18% or 6,570 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 12,749 shares. Kcm Advsr Limited Liability reported 187,255 shares. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valmark Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 3.67 million shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth has 0.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 32,869 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 100,749 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 105,608 shares. Liberty Cap Inc holds 0.47% or 19,229 shares in its portfolio. Spc Fincl Inc holds 49,181 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Limited Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Middleton Co Incorporated Ma reported 1.73% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 446,835 shares. Cs Mckee LP owns 1.64% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 221,130 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 9,618 shares. Hm Payson invested in 4,648 shares. California-based Ensemble Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.81% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 60,800 shares. First Interstate State Bank holds 50,406 shares. Howland Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 34,583 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment has invested 0.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Capital Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,666 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 106,039 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,551 shares to 19,315 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 23,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).