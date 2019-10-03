Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Upped By $489,975 Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position; Farmer Brothers Company (FARM) Shorts Lowered By 1.48%

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM) had a decrease of 1.48% in short interest. FARM’s SI was 1.27 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.48% from 1.29 million shares previously. With 140,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM)’s short sellers to cover FARM’s short positions. The SI to Farmer Brothers Company’s float is 11.72%. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 140,489 shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 4.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company acquired 3,525 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 88,265 shares with $12.29M value, up from 84,740 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $353.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 12.05 million shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 12.73% above currents $132 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.46 million activity. $4,859 worth of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) shares were bought by Levin Easterly Partners LLC. MARCY CHARLES F bought $13,741 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $42,330 was made by CLARK RANDY E on Monday, September 16.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company has market cap of $231.74 million. The firm offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels.

Among 2 analysts covering Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock (NASDAQ:FARM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock has $2100 highest and $10.5000 lowest target. $15.75’s average target is 19.05% above currents $13.23 stock price. Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, May 8.