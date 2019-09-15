Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Upped 3M Co Com (MMM) Holding By $570,208; Bank Of America Has Increased Its Dish Network (DISH) Stake

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased 3M Co Com (MMM) stake by 22.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company acquired 3,296 shares as 3M Co Com (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 17,889 shares with $3.10 million value, up from 14,593 last quarter. 3M Co Com now has $98.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M

Bank Of America Corp increased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 2454.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp acquired 2.14M shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 2.22 million shares with $85.37M value, up from 87,000 last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $17.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 2.48 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. The insider ERGEN CHARLES W bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72 million. 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22. 300,000 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $9.35 million were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.

Bank Of America Corp decreased Agnc Invt Corp stake by 1.92 million shares to 3.78M valued at $63.55M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 11,157 shares and now owns 404,073 shares. Direxion Shs Etf Tr was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DISH Network has $4400 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 6.35% above currents $35.26 stock price. DISH Network had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 29 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, August 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Knighthead Limited Com has 200,000 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% or 91,473 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 97 shares. Quaker Ltd Liability Corporation reported 76,375 shares stake. Fincl Gp reported 0.19% stake. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Citigroup has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Royal London Asset Limited reported 93,415 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 327,029 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus reported 54,600 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 0.01% or 4,169 shares. 1.71M are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Company.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Dish Network (DISH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Dish Network’s Stock Down About 40% Since 2015? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Dish Network (DISH) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: DISH, W – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T TV Looks a Little Too Much Like Traditional Cable – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northstar Group has 0.82% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Salem Inc reported 6,675 shares. Plancorp holds 4,786 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd owns 910 shares. Gladius Limited Partnership holds 2,464 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Lc has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 79,915 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,844 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corp owns 211,000 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Cap Lc accumulated 1,697 shares. Bath Savings Company has 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,524 shares. Spinnaker stated it has 10.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.25% or 5,408 shares. Alberta Inv invested in 0.08% or 52,800 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 2.99% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 3.90% above currents $171.44 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, July 12. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, July 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report.