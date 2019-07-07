Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Holding; Pyxus International (PYX) Shorts Raised By 15.92%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) had an increase of 15.92% in short interest. PYX’s SI was 3.05 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.92% from 2.63 million shares previously. With 2.84 million avg volume, 1 days are for Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)’s short sellers to cover PYX’s short positions. The SI to Pyxus International Inc’s float is 37.03%. The stock increased 7.11% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 390,779 shares traded. Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) has risen 0.11% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.32% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) stake by 79.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company acquired 6,200 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 14,000 shares with $2.55 million value, up from 7,800 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads now has $448.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,652 shares to 32,573 valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) stake by 5,361 shares and now owns 47,393 shares. Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $220 target.

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. The company has market cap of $139.71 million. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc. and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc. in September 2018.