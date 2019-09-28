Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Ptc Com (PTC) Position by $842,563; Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 59.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 9,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 25,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, up from 15,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 659,061 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1752.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, up from 258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 1,948 shares to 27,965 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 9,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,163 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER).

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $660.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa (USMV) by 48,459 shares to 388,934 shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 30,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,227 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM).