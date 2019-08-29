Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Holding in Visteon Com New (VC); Trigran Investments Lifted Its Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Holding by $391,860

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 19,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.00M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.47M market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 101,824 shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com New (VC) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 5,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $990,000, up from 8,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 329,789 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC)

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $40.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

More notable recent Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Top-5 Cannabis Grower Applies for Nasdaq Listing – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. envoy offers farm visas to boost asylum deal with Guatemala – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tata Motors and Caleres among consumer gainers; The J. M. Smucker among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Future Farm Releases Q1 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Veritas Farms Reports Record 500% Increase in Quarterly Revenue from Expanding Brick-and-Mortar and Online Distribution Networks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.41 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold FARM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% stake. Fruth Investment invested in 14,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 45,370 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Levin Strategies LP invested in 0.03% or 13,615 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 42,900 shares. Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 145,612 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). 203 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 1,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. 507,599 are owned by Granite Inv Limited Co. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 22,843 shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 3,295 shares to 29,129 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 6,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,695 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 301,961 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Paloma Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 12 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership holds 676,480 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 141 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Sumitomo Life holds 14,700 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 64,500 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Kansas-based Dean Management has invested 0.8% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur Co has invested 0.14% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Pnc Group owns 4,471 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 672,249 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10,685 shares in its portfolio.