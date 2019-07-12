Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Increased Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Stake By $480,453; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Cut By $6.91 Million Its Merck & Co. (MRK) Holding

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) stake by 147.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company acquired 25,287 shares as Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 42,405 shares with $818,000 value, up from 17,118 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc Cl A now has $5.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 3.00M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 83,230 shares as Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 1.93 million shares with $160.54M value, down from 2.01 million last quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. now has $208.45B valuation. The stock decreased 4.50% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 20.66M shares traded or 84.13% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 03/05/2018 – Moderna Therapeutics received an additional $125 million in funding through an expanded partnership with Merck around a personalized cancer vaccine; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) stake by 10,839 shares to 51,217 valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc Com stake by 1,799 shares and now owns 17,525 shares. Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Parsley Energy has $55 highest and $21 lowest target. $28.89’s average target is 57.01% above currents $18.4 stock price. Parsley Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 22. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, January 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23 target in Monday, April 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 293 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Janney Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 16,631 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4.48M shares or 1.86% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs owns 319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 45,412 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.01% or 13.19 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 2,200 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc invested in 8,250 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Discovery Cap Mgmt Ltd Com Ct has invested 3.32% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Assets Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 22,000 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 37,465 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. Shares for $34,738 were bought by Windlinger Jerry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 28,958 shares. E&G L P, a Texas-based fund reported 16,736 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs invested 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Shapiro Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv invested in 47,721 shares. Vermont-based Clean Yield has invested 1.43% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ghp Advsrs Inc holds 0.47% or 43,390 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Fincl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,279 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,786 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Management Inc has 1.43% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 47,020 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter reported 197,632 shares stake. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsrs has 0.16% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Schulhoff & stated it has 11,465 shares. Guardian Trust reported 102,628 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital International has invested 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, January 23 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Argus Research. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY) stake by 7,986 shares to 238,537 valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) stake by 6,805 shares and now owns 66,758 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (NYSE:HSBC) was raised too.