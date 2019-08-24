Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Apple Com (AAPL) Holding by $3.10 Million; Shares Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Cypress Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $326,652

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 16,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 149,477 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, down from 165,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 1,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 25,545 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 27,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Telos Capital Mgmt holds 0.77% or 14,787 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd owns 0.37% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 87,670 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A reported 3,945 shares. Hilltop Holding reported 12,271 shares. Anderson Hoagland & Company reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 68,556 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated owns 56,024 shares. Stratos Wealth reported 19,658 shares. 108,043 are held by Amalgamated National Bank. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 1.08 million shares. Haverford Tru Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 58,862 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 202 shares. Orleans Cap Corporation La holds 1.98% or 15,410 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Com Va has invested 2.92% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 283 shares to 3,758 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Ser Incorporated reported 15,000 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spirit Of America Mngmt New York reported 21,420 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 34.27 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc has 2.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 75,362 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust stated it has 159,820 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Colonial Advisors holds 128,274 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,369 shares or 8.8% of the stock. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 91,739 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 232,511 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,890 shares. Kames Public Ltd Com owns 272,732 shares. Contrarius Inv invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Plancorp Ltd Llc holds 1.09% or 15,207 shares in its portfolio. Broadview Advisors Limited has invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

