Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Decreased 3M Co Com (MMM) Holding by $329,130; As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Shares Rose, American Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.49 Million

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 11,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 474,280 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.05 million, down from 485,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $278.87. About 279,655 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,593 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 16,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of stock or 4,220 shares. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Shares for $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 3,828 shares to 29,467 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 4,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc Com.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97M for 51.26 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10,574 shares to 377,307 shares, valued at $30.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 16,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Services Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. The insider AYERS JONATHAN W sold $9.85 million. Shares for $208,454 were sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI on Wednesday, February 6.