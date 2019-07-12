Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Cut Electronic Arts Com (EA) Holding by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Declined; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lifted Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Position by $1.01 Million

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 397.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 1,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 10,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,165 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 26,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 250,395 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc. Mirae Asset Global Ltd accumulated 42,485 shares. National Asset stated it has 2,532 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus has 12,144 shares. Georgia-based Aurora Inv Counsel has invested 1.18% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc owns 0.6% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 43,018 shares. Ems Limited Partnership owns 273,440 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 23,337 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Advsrs. Stephens Ar has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability holds 2,754 shares. Ameritas Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0% or 369 shares in its portfolio. Luxor Grp LP owns 20,976 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 6,200 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 3,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New Com.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Miele Laura had sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710. 12,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.