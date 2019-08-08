Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Boosted United Technologies Com (UTX) Position; Ennis (EBF)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 14.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company acquired 3,828 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 29,467 shares with $3.80M value, up from 25,639 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $115.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.01. About 4.12 million shares traded or 15.41% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE

Ennis Inc (EBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 59 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 51 sold and reduced their stock positions in Ennis Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 21.39 million shares, up from 21.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ennis Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 43 Increased: 32 New Position: 27.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,786 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Horan Cap has invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 17,685 shares. Conning reported 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vantage Inv Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 0.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eastern National Bank & Trust holds 110,202 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Becker Cap reported 10,678 shares. Ledyard National Bank holds 0.43% or 25,210 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability reported 2,823 shares. Old Point Tru & Financial N A accumulated 8,175 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Bennicas Associate owns 9,539 shares. Sunbelt Secs has 2,985 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,455 shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) stake by 8,109 shares to 70,023 valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netflix Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 1,346 shares and now owns 11,615 shares. Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. for 102,282 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny owns 155,000 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 71,190 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,679 shares.

