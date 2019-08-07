Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Target Com (TGT) Stake; Ashland (ASH) Sentiment Is 2

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased Target Corp Com (TGT) stake by 36.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company acquired 5,643 shares as Target Corp Com (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 21,257 shares with $1.71M value, up from 15,614 last quarter. Target Corp Com now has $42.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 5.46M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street

Ashland Inc (ASH) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 2 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 1 trimmed and sold stakes in Ashland Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 136,335 shares, up from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ashland Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,736 shares to 16,913 valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) stake by 2,958 shares and now owns 29,210 shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for 25,000 shares. Novare Capital Management Llc owns 11,990 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.1% invested in the company for 3,200 shares. The New York-based Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Todd Asset Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,606 shares.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 962,240 shares traded or 21.04% up from the average. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) has declined 2.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 14/05/2018 – Oz Buys New 2.5% Position in Ashland Global; 20/03/2018 – ASH TO TAKE ACTIONS TO END STRANDED COSTS FROM POTENTIAL SALE; 20/03/2018 – Specialty Chemicals Company Ashland Mulls Asset Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Board Approves New $1B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND INC. TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR COMPOSITES & FOR BDO MANUFA; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND SAYS ON TRACK TO DIVEST ASSETS THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND TO ISSUE OFFERING MATERIALS FOR DIVESTITURES THIS MONTH; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EBITDA $179M; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Its Composites Segment

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.55 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 45.54 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.