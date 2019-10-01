Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) as Stock Rose; Cypress Capital Management Lowered Position in Coca (KO) by $1.12 Million as Market Value Rose

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 8,858 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 14,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $147.61. About 2.32 million shares traded or 64.72% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 59.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 16,860 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $764,000, down from 41,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 8.74M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $297.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75,301 shares to 85,266 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.30 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.11M for 26.17 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 2,308 shares to 61,299 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

