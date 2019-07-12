Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Decreased By $345,062 Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position; Shutterfly Has 1.14 Sentiment

Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 92 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 81 cut down and sold stakes in Shutterfly Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 36.21 million shares, up from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Shutterfly Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 50 Increased: 56 New Position: 36.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 30.68 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. UBS downgraded the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, April 26. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr Inc invested in 0.6% or 197,946 shares. Pictet Retail Bank Trust Ltd reported 0.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 33,421 were reported by National Asset Management. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mngmt has 0.42% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus stated it has 114,663 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Natl Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Torray Ltd Company reported 4,000 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 420,738 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com has 10,192 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,499 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated has 1.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Front Barnett holds 0.09% or 7,724 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,146 shares. Omers Administration invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $3.46 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26 million was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 14.79% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. for 1.63 million shares. Freshford Capital Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 9.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stadium Capital Management Llc has 8.99% invested in the company for 416,153 shares. The New York-based Hg Vora Capital Management Llc has invested 3.59% in the stock. Fine Capital Partners L.P., a New York-based fund reported 588,068 shares.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Shutterfly, Inc. manufactures and retails personalized services and products primarily in the United States and Canada, as well as in the European Community. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a range of personalized photo services and products that enable clients to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

