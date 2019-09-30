Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Cut Its American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Holding by $776,388 as Stock Rose; As Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Market Valuation Rose, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Cut Its Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 6,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 12,749 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 19,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 406,570 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 35.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 7,474 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 11,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $661.15. About 12,464 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Exits Position in Graham Holdings; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Television Broadcasting Revenue $108.8M; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04 million for 24.03 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 5,440 shares to 135,697 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,968 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,252 were reported by Water Asset Mngmt Ltd. Brinker Incorporated holds 0.04% or 8,842 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 16,694 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Llc has invested 0.93% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo owns 12,360 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,833 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Co, a Japan-based fund reported 12,749 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Oppenheimer And has 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 14,859 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,506 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Inv Management owns 1,785 shares. The Maine-based Hm Payson And Co has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 30,867 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 0.5% or 67,829 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank holds 38,631 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 26,000 shares to 186,000 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 93,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).