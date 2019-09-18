Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AmeriGas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU)

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) and AmeriGas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU) have been rivals in the Gas Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 23 1.14 N/A 1.30 18.83 AmeriGas Partners L.P. 33 0.00 N/A 1.19 28.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. AmeriGas Partners L.P. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Suburban Propane Partners L.P. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than AmeriGas Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Suburban Propane Partners L.P. and AmeriGas Partners L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 0.00% 15.2% 3.8% AmeriGas Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.8% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. AmeriGas Partners L.P. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, AmeriGas Partners L.P. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AmeriGas Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Suburban Propane Partners L.P. and AmeriGas Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 32.1% and 26.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.66% of AmeriGas Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 1.7% 2.98% 4.42% 6.74% 2.81% 27.4% AmeriGas Partners L.P. 0.36% -3.09% -6.05% 11.85% -21.25% 33.91%

For the past year Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has weaker performance than AmeriGas Partners L.P.

Summary

AmeriGas Partners L.P. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Suburban Propane Partners L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The companyÂ’s Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. Its Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The company also sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 24, 2016, it served approximately 1.1 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 675 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. It serves approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel customers in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. The companyÂ’s propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications. It also sells, installs, and services propane appliances, such as heating systems; and offers residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, and related services. The company markets propane and other services primarily under the AmeriGas, America's Propane Company, Heritage Propane, Relationships Matter, Metro Lawn, and ServiceMark names. AmeriGas Propane, Inc. serves as the general partner of the company. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1994 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.