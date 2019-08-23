Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Gas Utilities company, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has 32.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 55.16% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.39% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Suburban Propane Partners L.P. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 0.00% 15.20% 3.80% Industry Average 8.11% 13.72% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Suburban Propane Partners L.P. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners L.P. N/A 23 18.83 Industry Average 313.71M 3.87B 25.94

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Suburban Propane Partners L.P. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 1.67 2.16

The competitors have a potential upside of 24.66%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 1.7% 2.98% 4.42% 6.74% 2.81% 27.4% Industry Average 1.75% 2.19% 9.26% 11.44% 10.01% 17.86%

For the past year Suburban Propane Partners L.P. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.05 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.87 shows that Suburban Propane Partners L.P. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s competitors’ beta is 0.58 which is 42.19% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s rivals beat Suburban Propane Partners L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The companyÂ’s Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. Its Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The company also sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 24, 2016, it served approximately 1.1 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 675 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.