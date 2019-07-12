Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Analysts See $-0.40 EPS; 0 Analysts Bullish Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID)

Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to report $-0.40 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 48.15% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $1.94 EPS previously, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.’s analysts see -120.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 55,425 shares traded. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has risen 1.00% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SPH News: 20/03/2018 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Celebrating 90 Years of Leadership, Innovation and Dedicated Service to Local Communities Natio; 16/05/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Results from Tri-Annual Meeting of Unitholders; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q EPS $1.73; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Rev $536.3M; 26/04/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit; 22/04/2018 – DJ Suburban Propane Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPH); 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Net $106.8M

Among 3 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology had 8 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BWS Financial downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Dougherty to “Neutral”. See Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Maxim Group 14.0000

21/03/2019 Broker: BWS Financial Rating: Sell New Target: $5 Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/01/2019 Broker: Dougherty Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 17,858 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 144,540 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 23,671 shares. 612,830 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Ltd. Trexquant Inv L P stated it has 58,665 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,452 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0% or 30,648 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Mackay Shields Lc has 32,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa reported 101,700 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.01% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Private Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.08% or 959,764 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 42,053 shares.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $433.97 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 210,816 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 54.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF CURRENT TERM LOAN UNDER FINANCING AGREEMENT TO MAY 10, 2023; 31/05/2018 – Avid Technology Names Ken Gayron Chief Fincl Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avid Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVID); 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets; 07/04/2018 – Avid | On Demand SaaS Platform Unveiled to Deliver Media Workflows in the Cloud; 07/04/2018 – Avid Announces Availability of New Post Production Workflow Tools and Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology Board Elects Peter Westley as Chairman; 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – GREW TOTAL REVENUE BACKLOG TO $536.1 MLN AS OF END OF 2017, UP 25% FROM $429.3 MLN YEAR PRIOR; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $39M-$51M; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Latest Wave of Innovations for Media Creation, Management and Distribution

More notable recent Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avid to Celebrate the Music Community and Introduce New Audio Products at Avid Connect Live from Music City USA – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Avid Bioservices Is Skyrocketing Today – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avid Bioservices to Report Financial Results for Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2019 After Market Close on June 27, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Avid Bioservices Stock Was Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forged by debt crises, Mexico’s new finance minister takes charge in choppy waters – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Constituent Changes to The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Best-Performing Utility Stocks YTD – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The Company’s Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It has a 18.16 P/E ratio. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.83 million shares or 0.22% less from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 21,426 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 16,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 3,255 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Lc holds 100 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth has invested 0% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 76,565 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn invested in 0% or 168 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Novare Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 89,775 shares. Advisory Networks Lc holds 0% or 2,495 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 42,215 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 1,000 shares stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 266,932 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 807,186 shares or 0.04% of the stock.