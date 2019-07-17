Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Upped Holding by $1.03 Million as Share Price Declined; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Upped Stake by $689,655 as Shares Rose

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 19,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 218,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 199,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 87,530 shares traded. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has declined 10.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.49% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 08/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger 1Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger Shareholders Adopt Measure Backed by Gun Control Activists; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: @davidhogg111 active shooter reported at SantaFe high school. Texas. I have reports coming in, 4 people shot and his barricaded in a classroom. – ! $AOBC $RGR; 12/03/2018 – STURM RUGER:ENFORCING CURRENT LAW BEST WAY COUNTER GUN VIOLENCE; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK – URGE STURM RUGER BOARD TO COMMIT TO TAKING STEPS TO PROMOTE POLICY REFORMS CONSISTENT WITH “PROFESSED GOALS”; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: There was a shooting at Santa Fe high school this morning.. an officer down.. praying for the students and staff.. – ! $AOBC $RGR; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK-IF STURM RUGER BOARD DOESN’T PUBLICLY COMMIT TO EVERYTOWN ACTIONS BY MAY 4, INTEND TO WITHHOLD SUPPORT FOR SANDRA FROMAN’S RE-ELECTION; 20/04/2018 – VSTO, AOBC, RGR: Student shot at Forest High School; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: Stay with @JRogalskiKHOU for updates. Source telling him an explosive has been reported in building at #SantaFeHighSchool. There may also be more than one suspect in custody; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO STEPHAN STURM SAYS ON EARNINGS CALL

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 9,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,847 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65M, up from 460,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 269,075 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 2.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF CRYSVITA TO ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx Start Fill & Finish Collaboration for the US Commercial Supply of Drug Product; 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 07/03/2018 Ultragenyx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Cohort 2 Patient Enrollment to Begin in March 2018; Data Expected in 2H of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SEES DATA FROM FIRST COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 IN 2H; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RARE); 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX: UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT, UP BY 24 WKS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP owns 0% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 1,370 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 12,034 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The invested in 0% or 34,122 shares. Ellington Gru Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Asset Mngmt One Co Limited owns 0.01% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 36,636 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Lc owns 1,045 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0.01% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 301,003 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc invested in 0.04% or 37,964 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 29,796 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 74,817 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 81,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 41,290 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Ameriprise Fin accumulated 827,760 shares.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 34,877 shares to 557,380 shares, valued at $46.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 417,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Usd).

