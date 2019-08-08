Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019; Trimble (TRMB) Sellers Decreased By 7.38% Their Shorts

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) had a decrease of 7.38% in short interest. TRMB’s SI was 4.76M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.38% from 5.14 million shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 4 days are for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s short sellers to cover TRMB’s short positions. The SI to Trimble Inc’s float is 1.9%. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 1.17 million shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Trimble To Acquire Viewpoint To Create The Industry’s Most Complete Construction Management Solution; 27/03/2018 – Trimble Manhattan Software Certified for FASB ASC 842 and IASB IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Compliance; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trimble Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMB); 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:RGR) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s current price of $43.30 translates into 0.32% yield. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 326,631 shares traded or 96.21% up from the average. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has risen 5.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 22/05/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PUBLISH PROPOSED RULE CHANGES FOR GUN EXPORTS ON THURSDAY-STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 09/05/2018 – Sturm, Ruger Shareholders Vote to Force Firm to Reveal More About Gun Violence Issues; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.6% of Sturm Ruger; 19/04/2018 – Firearms companies widely held in ETFs and funds – research firm; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: Multiple sources are telling us a gunman is in custody following the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County. @FOX26Houston – ! $AOBC $RGR; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK – URGE STURM RUGER BOARD TO COMMIT TO TAKING STEPS TO PROMOTE POLICY REFORMS CONSISTENT WITH “PROFESSED GOALS”; 20/03/2018 – AOBC, RGR: St Mary’s County MD – Active shooter at a High School – several students reported shot. MCI Declared. #breaking – ! $AOBC $RGR; 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES MOVE COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT OVERSIGHT TO COMMERCE DEPARTMENT-OFFICIAL; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger says majority of investors back call for safety report; 29/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 13.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 13.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 14,092 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Argent accumulated 5,159 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.02% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) or 1,800 shares. Sei Investments owns 6,514 shares. 6,000 were reported by Chem National Bank & Trust. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 33,440 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 12,506 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd owns 12,394 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 43,735 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 4,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 169,003 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 52 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Limited has invested 0.03% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, makes, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company has market cap of $757.11 million. It operates in two divisions, Firearms and Castings. It has a 18.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.45 billion. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. It has a 30.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,893 activity. BERGLUND STEVEN W also sold $14.40M worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) on Friday, February 8. $3.23 million worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was sold by JOHANSSON ULF J. $526,893 worth of stock was sold by FOSBURGH BRYN on Wednesday, February 13.