Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increased Stake; Home Depot Ord (HD) Position Maintained by Cincinnati Insurance Company

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% . The hedge fund held 66,645 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 59,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 160,449 shares traded. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has risen 5.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.6% of Sturm Ruger; 19/04/2018 – Firearms companies widely held in ETFs and funds – research firm; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO STEPHAN STURM SAYS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger Shareholders Adopt Measure Backed by Gun Control Activists; 25/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISER ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER MEASURE AT STURM RUGER & CO RGR.N CALLING FOR REPORT ON GUN SAFETY; 01/05/2018 – Gun safety activists prepare to put their power behind shareholder voting at Sturm Ruger; 20/03/2018 – AOBC, RGR: St Mary’s County MD – Active shooter at a High School – several students reported shot. MCI Declared. #breaking – ! $AOBC $RGR; 22/05/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PUBLISH PROPOSED RULE CHANGES FOR GUN EXPORTS ON THURSDAY-STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Into Sturm Ruger; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 12.17M shares traded or 211.29% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Invest Management holds 132 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 1.96% or 217,380 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.7% or 12.17 million shares. Groesbeck Mgmt Nj holds 0.26% or 1,794 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Mngmt Il owns 4.81% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 184,800 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny owns 0.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,650 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.00 million shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. 2,055 were accumulated by Truepoint. Cap Fund Sa holds 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 24,202 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 522 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp holds 31,150 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 36,707 were accumulated by First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Svcs. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Carnegie Asset Ltd holds 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 32,643 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold RGR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 13.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 13.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 169,003 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 32,021 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 11,924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Ltd Co reported 5,439 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). The Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Aperio Grp Llc reported 21,062 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.01% or 7,242 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 24,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 134,796 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). 12,672 are held by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Inc. Smithfield Trust invested 0% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $688,086 activity. The insider JACOBI C MICHAEL bought 15,000 shares worth $666,450.