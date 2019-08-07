Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) Stock Rose While London Co Of Virginia Has Lowered by $2.10 Million Its Stake; Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Raised Carnival Cruise Unit (CCL) Holding

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Cruise Unit (CCL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 22,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.06 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Cruise Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 3.00M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 39,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% . The institutional investor held 785,078 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.63 million, down from 824,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $757.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 314,559 shares traded or 92.54% up from the average. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has risen 5.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: Stay with @JRogalskiKHOU for updates. Source telling him an explosive has been reported in building at #SantaFeHighSchool. There may also be more than one suspect in custody; 09/05/2018 – Gun Control Activists Target Sturm Ruger’s Shareholder Meeting; 08/03/2018 RAIFFEISEN SCHWEIZ PRESIDENT RUEGG-STURM TO LEAVE IMMEDIATELY; 04/05/2018 – Trump back in step with NRA after doubts over Parkland shooting; 08/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger’s Results Beat Projections Even as Lower Sales Weigh on Profit — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 20/04/2018 – VSTO, AOBC, RGR: Student shot at Forest High School; 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES ON COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT WILL APPEAR IN U.S. FEDERAL REGISTER ON THURSDAY-OFFICIAL; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Into Sturm Ruger; 29/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 22,396 shares to 279,491 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 12,877 shares to 58,205 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Select Divid Etf (DVY) by 8,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,480 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock or 22,050 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.