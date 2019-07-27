Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) compete against each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 54 2.01 N/A 2.81 18.96 National Presto Industries Inc. 107 2.09 N/A 5.70 17.74

In table 1 we can see Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and National Presto Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Presto Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than National Presto Industries Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and National Presto Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 15.3% National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.32. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 0.34 beta and it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, National Presto Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. National Presto Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and National Presto Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.1% and 68.1% respectively. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of National Presto Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 5.03% -2.52% -7.11% -8.28% -10.06% 0.13% National Presto Industries Inc. -7.36% -7.39% -17.32% -20.97% 3.92% -9.83%

For the past year Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has 0.13% stronger performance while National Presto Industries Inc. has -9.83% weaker performance.

Summary

National Presto Industries Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.