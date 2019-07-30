Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) compete against each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 54 2.00 N/A 2.81 18.96 Hexcel Corporation 72 3.05 N/A 3.19 21.98

Table 1 demonstrates Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and Hexcel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hexcel Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Hexcel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and Hexcel Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 15.3% Hexcel Corporation 0.00% 21% 9.8%

Risk & Volatility

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s current beta is 0.32 and it happens to be 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hexcel Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Hexcel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hexcel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and Hexcel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hexcel Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

On the other hand, Hexcel Corporation’s potential upside is 1.41% and its average price target is $84.43.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and Hexcel Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.1% and 96%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Hexcel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 5.03% -2.52% -7.11% -8.28% -10.06% 0.13% Hexcel Corporation -1.07% 2.05% -1.72% 13.31% 0.26% 22.31%

For the past year Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. was less bullish than Hexcel Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Hexcel Corporation beats Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces; and geometric parts for commercial aircrafts, including window frames, primary structure brackets, and fittings, as well as for certain industrial applications. The company sells products directly through its sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Russia, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.