Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) compete against each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 53 1.56 N/A 2.81 20.10 CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7 1.03 N/A 0.27 29.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc. CPI Aerostructures Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CPI Aerostructures Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 15.3% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0.00% 3% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.39. CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s 0.32 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.1 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Its rival CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CPI Aerostructures Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 58.2% respectively. About 2.4% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CPI Aerostructures Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 2.04% 2.78% 2.21% 5.92% 5.81% 6.16% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 3.29% -5.19% 27.23% 12.63% -19.07% 23.23%

For the past year Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. was less bullish than CPI Aerostructures Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. beats CPI Aerostructures Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.