Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Reaches $41.76 1 Year Low; Vse (VSEC)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

The stock of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) hit a new 52-week low and has $38.84 target or 7.00% below today’s $41.76 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $730.19M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $38.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $51.11 million less. The stock decreased 4.68% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 151,064 shares traded. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has risen 5.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO STEPHAN STURM SAYS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger’s Results Beat Projections Even as Lower Sales Weigh on Profit — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: #KHOU 11 “Three sources telling me that at least 8 students are dead in today’s Santa Fe ISD school shooting. More injured.” – @JRogalskiKHOU – ! $AOBC $RGR; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger says majority of investors back call for safety report; 09/05/2018 – STURM RUGER AGM BACKS PROPOSAL FOR BUSINESS-RISKS REPORT: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Trump administration to publish proposed rule changes for gun exports -official; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger Shareholders Adopt Measure Backed by Gun Control Activists; 08/03/2018 RAIFFEISEN SCHWEIZ PRESIDENT RUEGG-STURM TO LEAVE IMMEDIATELY; 09/05/2018 – STURM RUGER RGR.N SAYS MAJORITY OF INVESTORS BACK CALL FOR SAFETY REPORT; 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES MOVE COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT OVERSIGHT TO COMMERCE DEPARTMENT-OFFICIAL

Vse Corp (VSEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 33 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 24 sold and trimmed holdings in Vse Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 7.81 million shares, up from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Vse Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 7.

Koonce Calvin Scott holds 100% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation for 1.85 million shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 234,320 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Willis Investment Counsel has 1.38% invested in the company for 413,806 shares. The Virginia-based Hendershot Investments Inc. has invested 0.78% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 9,758 shares.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $322.41 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group; Federal Services Group; and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. It has a 9.02 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, makes, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. The company has market cap of $730.19 million. It operates in two divisions, Firearms and Castings. It has a 18.22 P/E ratio. The firm offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as makes and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 13.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 13.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 15,732 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Lc owns 600 shares. Victory Capital accumulated 24,482 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 1,380 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd Llc holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 10,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 29,062 shares. Prudential has 28,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 95 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 7,380 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 53,905 shares. Millennium Lc has 0% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 52,576 shares. 43,735 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp.

