Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) and Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Contrasting side by side

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 54 2.00 N/A 2.81 18.96 Woodward Inc. 100 2.72 N/A 3.84 28.51

Table 1 demonstrates Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and Woodward Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Woodward Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woodward Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 15.3% Woodward Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a beta of 0.32 and its 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Woodward Inc.’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. are 4.1 and 3.4. Competitively, Woodward Inc. has 1.9 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Woodward Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and Woodward Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.1% and 76%. 1.6% are Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Woodward Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 5.03% -2.52% -7.11% -8.28% -10.06% 0.13% Woodward Inc. 1.08% 14.43% 16.21% 32.33% 48.85% 47.29%

For the past year Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has weaker performance than Woodward Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Woodward Inc. beats Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to OEMs, tier-one suppliers, and prime contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, injectors, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, and devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. Woodward, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.