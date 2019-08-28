Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) and Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Comparison side by side

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 52 1.59 N/A 2.81 20.10 Woodward Inc. 105 2.38 N/A 3.84 29.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and Woodward Inc. Woodward Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is presently more affordable than Woodward Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and Woodward Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 15.3% Woodward Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Woodward Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Woodward Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Woodward Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and Woodward Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 76.2%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Woodward Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 2.04% 2.78% 2.21% 5.92% 5.81% 6.16% Woodward Inc. -4.48% -2.23% 3.58% 29.29% 38.49% 50.81%

For the past year Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Woodward Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Woodward Inc. beats Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to OEMs, tier-one suppliers, and prime contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, injectors, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, and devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. Woodward, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.