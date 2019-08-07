Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019; Bronson Point Management Has Boosted Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake

Bronson Point Management Llc increased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 186.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bronson Point Management Llc acquired 153,000 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Bronson Point Management Llc holds 235,000 shares with $10.69 million value, up from 82,000 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 9.14M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:RGR) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc's current price of $44.50 translates into 0.31% yield. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc's dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 269,138 shares traded or 64.74% up from the average. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has risen 5.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder owns 16,265 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt holds 389,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 125,004 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Co reported 204,075 shares stake. Hartford Fincl Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cornerstone Advisors has 552 shares. Smithfield Company stated it has 3,260 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 42,088 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.08% or 714,819 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 18,356 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc invested in 200 shares. Tompkins Financial stated it has 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Key Gp Holdings (Cayman) Ltd owns 23,450 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 812,291 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $51 lowest target. $66.83’s average target is -8.20% below currents $72.8 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Monday, April 1 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Guggenheim maintained the shares of APC in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, makes, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company has market cap of $778.10 million. It operates in two divisions, Firearms and Castings. It has a 19.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

