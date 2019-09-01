Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) Stake Maintained by Apg Asset Management Nv; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Has Cut Its Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) by 57.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% . The institutional investor held 18,600 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $878,000, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $717.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 167,574 shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has risen 5.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 09/05/2018 – STURM RUGER RGR.N SAYS MAJORITY OF INVESTORS BACK CALL FOR SAFETY REPORT; 01/05/2018 – Some groups are threatening to withhold votes for a Sturm Ruger director because they claim her presence on the board makes the gun maker too close to the National Rifle Association; 19/04/2018 – Firearms companies widely held in ETFs and funds – research firm; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 09/05/2018 – STURM RUGER AGM BACKS PROPOSAL FOR BUSINESS-RISKS REPORT: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger 1Q Net $14.3M; 20/04/2018 – VSTO, AOBC, RGR: Student shot at Forest High School; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.6% of Sturm Ruger; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: Stay with @JRogalskiKHOU for updates. Source telling him an explosive has been reported in building at #SantaFeHighSchool. There may also be more than one suspect in custody; 08/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger’s Results Beat Projections Even as Lower Sales Weigh on Profit — Earnings Review

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 144,654 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL)

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $688,086 activity. 15,000 shares valued at $666,450 were bought by JACOBI C MICHAEL on Wednesday, August 7.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 34,200 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $48.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 14,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 602,745 shares, and cut its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

