Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) compete with each other in the Resorts & Casinos sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International Holdings Limited 19 2.60 N/A -0.11 0.00 Full House Resorts Inc. 2 0.34 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Studio City International Holdings Limited and Full House Resorts Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.00% -1% -0.3% Full House Resorts Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -1.5%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Studio City International Holdings Limited. Its rival Full House Resorts Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Studio City International Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Full House Resorts Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Studio City International Holdings Limited shares and 41.4% of Full House Resorts Inc. shares. Studio City International Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 19.51%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Full House Resorts Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.5% 3.13% 16.92% 54.69% 0% 20.28% Full House Resorts Inc. 4.4% 1.06% -26.28% -19.15% -37.5% -5.94%

For the past year Studio City International Holdings Limited has 20.28% stronger performance while Full House Resorts Inc. has -5.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Studio City International Holdings Limited beats Full House Resorts Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns StockmanÂ’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, which has 18,900 square feet of gaming space. Additionally, the company offers gaming services, which include slot machines, table games, and keno. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.