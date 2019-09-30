Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) and Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) compete against each other in the Resorts & Casinos sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International Holdings Limited 20 0.00 5.52M -0.11 0.00 Century Casinos Inc. 8 1.43 27.04M 0.12 83.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Studio City International Holdings Limited and Century Casinos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Studio City International Holdings Limited and Century Casinos Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International Holdings Limited 28,293,182.98% -1% -0.3% Century Casinos Inc. 332,186,732.19% 2% 1.2%

Liquidity

Studio City International Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Century Casinos Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Studio City International Holdings Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Century Casinos Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of Studio City International Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 71.7% of Century Casinos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.51% of Studio City International Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Century Casinos Inc. has 8.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.5% 3.13% 16.92% 54.69% 0% 20.28% Century Casinos Inc. 2.81% 1.75% 8.58% 27.19% 22.61% 33.56%

For the past year Studio City International Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Century Casinos Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Century Casinos Inc. beats Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.