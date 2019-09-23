Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22% of Studio City International Holdings Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.51% of Studio City International Holdings Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.64% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Studio City International Holdings Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.00% -1.00% -0.30% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Studio City International Holdings Limited and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International Holdings Limited N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Studio City International Holdings Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 3.56 2.54

The rivals have a potential upside of 66.34%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Studio City International Holdings Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.5% 3.13% 16.92% 54.69% 0% 20.28% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Studio City International Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Studio City International Holdings Limited are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Studio City International Holdings Limited’s rivals have 0.87 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Studio City International Holdings Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Studio City International Holdings Limited’s rivals.

Dividends

Studio City International Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Studio City International Holdings Limited’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.