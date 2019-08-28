Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) is a company in the Resorts & Casinos industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Studio City International Holdings Limited has 22% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.09% institutional ownership for its peers. 19.51% of Studio City International Holdings Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.64% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Studio City International Holdings Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.00% -1.00% -0.30% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Studio City International Holdings Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International Holdings Limited N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Studio City International Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.70 2.64 2.61

The potential upside of the rivals is 41.79%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Studio City International Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.5% 3.13% 16.92% 54.69% 0% 20.28% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Studio City International Holdings Limited was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Studio City International Holdings Limited are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Studio City International Holdings Limited’s peers have 0.87 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Studio City International Holdings Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Studio City International Holdings Limited’s peers.

Dividends

Studio City International Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Studio City International Holdings Limited’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.