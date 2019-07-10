Stryker (SYK) Valuation Rose While Wisconsin Capital Management Has Upped by $2.15 Million Its Position; As Yum Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose, Bislett Management Lowered Holding by $1.98 Million

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 1.08M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 439.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 10,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 737,233 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $5.45 million activity. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89 million. 9,477 shares were sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE, worth $1.68M. Shares for $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4. Shares for $863,590 were sold by Scannell Timothy J on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.92% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.16% or 891,026 shares. Pennsylvania Communication owns 25,213 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Scotia Capital reported 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). White Pine Capital Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,497 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa accumulated 134,242 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc invested in 0.12% or 2,900 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.12% or 41,183 shares. Colonial Advisors holds 0.99% or 26,317 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And invested in 0.09% or 296,511 shares. Drexel Morgan And Company holds 1,215 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Dean Limited stated it has 0.52% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 464,346 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 59,917 shares. Security National Trust reported 0.35% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 17,914 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,623 are held by Navellier & Assocs. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson has 2,277 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department owns 23,030 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Chilton Inv Ltd reported 8,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Korea Investment has invested 0.1% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 26,072 shares. First Retail Bank owns 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,100 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has 8,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel accumulated 0.13% or 9,680 shares. Haverford Tru stated it has 2,862 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hartford Financial Inc holds 0.06% or 1,840 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & stated it has 255,053 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. Creed Greg sold 13,986 shares worth $1.32M. 2,652 shares were bought by Domier Tanya L, worth $249,888 on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Lowings Anthony sold $259,808.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 31.75 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

