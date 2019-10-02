Stryker (SYK) Valuation Rose While Altavista Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding by $422,300; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Raised Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 14,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 46,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, up from 32,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $230.85. About 325,831 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 2,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 30,660 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, down from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.77. About 253,369 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 87,663 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 30,660 shares. Invest House Ltd Com reported 41,512 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 12,050 shares. Finemark Natl Natl Bank, Florida-based fund reported 2,839 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id invested in 0.03% or 1,790 shares. Hendley & Incorporated holds 8,850 shares. Aimz Invest Ltd holds 1.59% or 11,202 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested 3.61% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Limited has 1.21% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 84,915 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il holds 0.08% or 11,829 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Lp reported 8 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.21% or 33,774 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 2.11 million shares. Conning owns 5,206 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 27.34 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,695 shares to 85,728 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 31,428 shares to 3,600 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow (NYSE:NOW).