Stryker (SYK) to pay $0.52 on Oct 31, 2019; Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Had 5 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $116 lowest target. $142.17’s average target is -3.05% below currents $146.64 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Deutsche Bank. See Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) latest ratings:

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) is expected to pay $0.52 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:SYK) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.52 dividend. Stryker Corp’s current price of $217.14 translates into 0.24% yield. Stryker Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.14. About 632,227 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.31 billion. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.64. About 213,921 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4.

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker Corporation has $24000 highest and $19000 lowest target. $222.75’s average target is 2.58% above currents $217.14 stock price. Stryker Corporation had 24 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of SYK in report on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Thursday, July 11. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $23200 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SYK in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SYK in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. The company has market cap of $81.23 billion. It operates through three divisions: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. It has a 23.23 P/E ratio. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity. Shares for $8,726 were bought by Doliveux Roch on Wednesday, July 31.