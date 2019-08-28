Stryker (SYK) to pay $0.52 on Oct 31, 2019; Marsico Capital Management Lifted By $309,000 Its Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) stake by 5.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc acquired 3,000 shares as Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 53,174 shares with $5.51 million value, up from 50,174 last quarter. Broadridge Finl Solutions In now has $14.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.45. About 631,041 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) is expected to pay $0.52 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:SYK) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.52 dividend. Stryker Corp's current price of $218.51 translates into 0.24% yield. Stryker Corp's dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $218.51.

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker Corporation has $24000 highest and $19000 lowest target. $222.75’s average target is 1.94% above currents $218.51 stock price. Stryker Corporation had 24 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SYK in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SYK in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold Stryker Corporation shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares holds 1.40M shares. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Tru has invested 1.2% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 3.59% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cipher L P, New York-based fund reported 4,777 shares. Eastern National Bank owns 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,534 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). North Star Invest Management Corp owns 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 860 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 71,621 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5.58M shares or 6.27% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,919 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 17,150 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Fiduciary Trust invested 0.13% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 18,124 shares.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. The company has market cap of $81.75 billion. It operates through three divisions: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. It has a 23.38 P/E ratio. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity. Doliveux Roch bought $8,117 worth of stock.

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) stake by 31,059 shares to 41,101 valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 354,032 shares and now owns 217,163 shares. Qiagen Nv was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 12,510 shares. Investec Asset Ltd invested in 0.05% or 123,810 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc holds 60,471 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 18,254 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.06% or 370,187 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,631 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). D E Shaw And Communications owns 19,796 shares. Accredited Investors accumulated 4,319 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 349,347 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Parsons Mgmt Incorporated Ri has invested 0.33% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

